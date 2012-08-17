ISTANBUL Aug 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7951 against the dollar at 0555 GMT, unchanged from late on Thursday, when the central bank hinted it could cut rates and adopted measures to boost liquidity in the market.

After the central bank statement, Turkey's two-year benchmark yield fell sharply and closed at 7.74 percent on Thursday, down from a previous close of 7.94 percent.

The banking share index closed 0.94 percent higher, pushing Istanbul's main share index 0.47 percent higher to 64,916 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting them to shift money to riskier assets.

Merkel said ECB President Mario Draghi's declarations last month to do whatever it takes to save the euro and raising the prospect of buying the bonds of stricken Spain and Italy were "completely in line" with the approach taken by European leaders.

NEW METRO LINE

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will attend the opening ceremony for an underground train line on the Asian side of Istanbul, between the districts of Kadikoy and Kartal (1230).

FINANSBANK

The lender, Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece , said it had decided to make the necessary applications to state authorities and the stock exchange to issue up to two billion liras worth of bills and bonds with maturities of up to five years.

It also said on Thursday it would issue eurobonds worth up to $750 million, with maturities of between five to seven years.

VEHICLE PRODUCTION

Turkish vehicle production fell 14 percent year-on-year to 97,184 units in July, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Thursday, feeling the impact both of a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand.

TURKISH STEEL SUPPLY TO IRAN

Turkey's importance as a trade conduit to Iran has widened to include supplying most of its steel as Turkish banks are among the very few still willing to arrange financing for the sanctions-hit country. Traders say steel bound for Iran is on the rise, after plunging earlier this year as toughened U.S.-led sanctions left Iranian buyers without access to major currencies.

