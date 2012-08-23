ISTANBUL Aug 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.7915 against the dollar at 0540 GMT, having been at 1.7975 late on Wednesday, the first day's trading after a holiday on Monday and Tuesday to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Bonds yields rose on Wednesday, with Turkey's two-year benchmark yield rising from 7.66 percent at the opening to a spot close of 7.86 percent.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.53 percent on Wednesday to 66,108.84 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's minutes raised market hopes of more monetary stimulus, but a weak reading from a survey of Chinese manufacturing activity trimmed gains. The private HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 47.8 in August, its lowest level since November, from a final reading in July of 49.3, as new export orders slumped and inventories rose.

GUL RETURNS FROM KYRGYZSTAN

Broadcaster CNN Turk said President Abdullah Gul is cutting short his trip to a Turkic-language speaking nations conference in Kyrgyzstan and returning to Turkey due to a recurrence of an ear problem.

DEBT STOCK

Turkey's central government gross debt stock rose to 524.6 billion lira at the end of July, Treasury data showed on Wednesday, compared with 523.6 billion at the end of June.

ASELSAN

The electronics company's traffic and toll collection system is to be used on Polish motorways in a project worth 45 million euros ($56.10 million), with the system to be introduced over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018, Dunya newspaper reported.

NETAS

The telecommunications equipment company will produce 4G base stations in Turkey within several years, replacing 3G systems, Sabah newspaper reported.

