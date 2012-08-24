ISTANBUL Aug 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.7944 against the dollar at 0538 GMT, little changed from 1.7935 late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell four basis points to 7.66 percent on Thursday after a Fitch Ratings report said it may lift the country's long-term rating to investment grade, before closing at 7.70 percent.

The main share index dipped 0.04 percent to 66,079.48.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares retreated from a two-week high on Friday as investors scaled back their expectations of strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and fretted about economic growth after manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China depicted a bleak outlook.

But the euro was underpinned by sustained hopes of European Central Bank action to rein in surging sovereign debt yields in Spain and Italy, which have prompted investors to close their extremely bearish bets against the single currency.

C.BANK MINUTES

The Turkish Central Bank was scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting.

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its latest twice-monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy (1130 GMT).

TAV AIRPORTS

The airports operator is expected to announce its second-quarter results.

KUVEYT TURK

The BDDK banking watchdog has allowed Kuveyt Turk Katilim Bankasi to become involved in support and advisory activities, the Official Gazette said on Friday.

