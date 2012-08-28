ISTANBUL Aug 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8036 against the dollar at 0507 GMT, slightly weaker from 1.8009 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.68 percent after ending last week at 7.81 percent.

Istanbul's main share index rose 0.44 percent to 65,941.56 points, outperforming a 0.46 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Risk assets from stocks, through oil to the Australian dollar fell on Tuesday as investors waited for a gathering of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the week, that could shed some light on a possible U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus plan.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will speak at the annual Jackson Hole meeting on Friday ahead of the Fed's Sept. 12-13 policy meeting. He has used the event in the previous two years to signal the Fed's policy intentions. ECB President Mario Draghi is due to speak at the event on Saturday.

FOREIGN VISITORS

The Tourism Ministry will announce foreign visitor arrivals data for July (0800 GMT).

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

President Abdullah Gul to chair a meeting of the National Security Council.

ISBANK

Turkey's largest private lender Isbank said it plans to issue a eurobond with a maximum maturity of 10 years.

EARNINGS ANNOUNCEMENTS

Turkey's sole refiner TUPRAS, conglomarate Sabanci Holding and supermarket chain are expected to release their second quarter earnings.

