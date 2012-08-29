UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Aug 29 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8108 against the dollar at 0612 GMT, weakening from 1.8045 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond was at 7.68/7.65 percent in over-the-counter trade, rising from 7.63 percent on Tuesday.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.3 percent to 66,139.30 points on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro, Asian shares and commodities held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to international central bankers gathering in Jackson Hole on Friday and a European Central Bank meeting next week. Eyes are locked on both events for any signs of further monetary easing to come from Europe and the United States.
EXPORT CURRENCIES
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said in a statement that exports in the first half of the year consisted of 48 percent in euros, 46 percent in dollars and 2.8 percent in Turkish lira. He said that increasing the amount of foreign trade conducted in lira would boost the economy's stability and confidence in the currency.
ATAKOY MARINA
A tender for the sale of Istanbul's Atakoy Marina will be held on Oct. 17 and the estimated price was $1.2 billion, according to the official tender advertisement.
