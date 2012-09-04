ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8172 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from 1.8206 late on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
edged up to 7.67 percent on Monday from 7.64
percent before August inflation figures and from 7.62 percent on
Friday.
Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.24 percent to
67,208.22 points on Monday, underperforming a 0.51 percent rise
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak
regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for
more stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while
Europe kept hopes alive for some progress in tackling its debt
crisis. Business surveys from the euro zone to China underscored
a spreading contraction in manufacturing around the world as the
euro zone's troubles took a deeper toll on their economies.
C.BANK INFLATION
The Turkish Central Bank will issue its monthly statement on
price developments following the release of August inflation
data (0700).
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The company's CEO Peter Voser will meet Energy Minister
Taner Yildiz (0730) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (0845).
ROAD, BRIDGE PRIVATISATIONS
Five groups have applied for pre-qualification for the
privatisation of the two Istanbul bridges linking Europe and
Asia and some motorways.
NEW TOLL SYSTEM
Transport Minister Binali Yildirim to hold news conference
on the PTT postal service's new road and bridge toll system
(0700).
INSURANCE SECTOR
The Turkish Association of Insurance and Reinsurance
Companies to hold a meeting assessing the first half of the year
(0700).
DOGUS HOLDING
The conglomerate will announce details of a syndication.
LOGO YAZILIM
The software company Logo Business Solutions to hold a news
conference (0700).
BDDK BULLETIN
The BDDK banking watchdog to release its weekly report.
