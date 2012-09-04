ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8172 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, firming from 1.8206 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond edged up to 7.67 percent on Monday from 7.64 percent before August inflation figures and from 7.62 percent on Friday.

Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.24 percent to 67,208.22 points on Monday, underperforming a 0.51 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for more stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes alive for some progress in tackling its debt crisis. Business surveys from the euro zone to China underscored a spreading contraction in manufacturing around the world as the euro zone's troubles took a deeper toll on their economies.

C.BANK INFLATION

The Turkish Central Bank will issue its monthly statement on price developments following the release of August inflation data (0700).

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

The company's CEO Peter Voser will meet Energy Minister Taner Yildiz (0730) and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (0845).

ROAD, BRIDGE PRIVATISATIONS

Five groups have applied for pre-qualification for the privatisation of the two Istanbul bridges linking Europe and Asia and some motorways.

NEW TOLL SYSTEM

Transport Minister Binali Yildirim to hold news conference on the PTT postal service's new road and bridge toll system (0700).

INSURANCE SECTOR

The Turkish Association of Insurance and Reinsurance Companies to hold a meeting assessing the first half of the year (0700).

DOGUS HOLDING

The conglomerate will announce details of a syndication.

LOGO YAZILIM

The software company Logo Business Solutions to hold a news conference (0700).

BDDK BULLETIN

The BDDK banking watchdog to release its weekly report.

