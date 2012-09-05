ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8210 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, weakening from 1.8185 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond fell to 7.63 percent, slightly down from a spot close of 7.65 percent on Monday.

Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.46 percent at 66,898.10 points, in line with a 0.49 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell on Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a pivotal European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payroll data on Friday. Investors braced for the possibility that the ECB will act less boldly than they earlier hoped. Still, if the ECB disappoints and the U.S. data is bad, that should boost chances government need to take more action to counter global woes.

(Writing by Daren Butler)