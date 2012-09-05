ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8210 against the
dollar at 0535 GMT, weakening from 1.8185 late on Tuesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.63 percent, slightly down from a spot close of 7.65
percent on Monday.
Istanbul's main share index closed down 0.46
percent at 66,898.10 points, in line with a 0.49 percent fall in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell on
Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a pivotal European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payroll data on
Friday.
Investors braced for the possibility that the ECB will act
less boldly than they earlier hoped. Still, if the ECB
disappoints and the U.S. data is bad, that should boost chances
government need to take more action to counter global woes.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)