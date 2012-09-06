ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8178 against the dollar at 0540 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8185 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was at 7.60 percent, unchanged from late trade on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.99 percent at 67,559.48 points on Wednesday beating a 0.9 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday and the euro edged back towards the previous session's high on reports that the European Central Bank will buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone states.

The single currency jumped more than 1 cent on Wednesday to a high of $1.2625 after a string of leaks from euro zone officials raised expectations that the ECB will unveil a bond intervention plan after Thursday's policy meeting.

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its latest twice-monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy (1130 GMT).

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish newspaper Zaman reported that Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines plans to buy at least six jumbo jets, either the Boeing 747 or Airbus A380, citing Chairman Hamdi Topcu.

