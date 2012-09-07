ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 1.8083 against the dollar at 0519 GMT, firming from 1.8110 late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond touched a one-month low of 7.50 percent and closed at 7.53 percent, compared with its previous close at 7.60 percent

Istanbul's main share index closed at 0.23 percent up at 67,714 points, underperforming a 1.01 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily gain in nearly five weeks on Friday after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.3 percent and was set for a weekly gain of 0.3 percent after European shares rallied to six-month highs and U.S. stocks closed at multi-year highs on Thursday.

GARANTI BANK

Turkish lender Garanti borrowed a total $1.35 billion through its 5-year and 10-year eurobond issues, banking sources told Reuters late on Thursday.

