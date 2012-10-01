ISTANBUL Oct 1 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 1.7970 against the
dollar at 0538 GMT, little changed from 1.7969 late on Friday.
The yield on Turkey's new two-year benchmark bond
ended flat at 7.56 percent on Friday and edged
up to 7.58 percent in Monday-dated trade.
The main share index dipped 0.56 percent to
66,396.71 points on Friday, underperforming a 0.28 percent rise
in the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The euro, oil and Asian shares fell on Monday, weighed down
by uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping
demand due to a slowdown in global growth, with data from Japan
to China underscoring sluggish business activity. Several Asian
markets are closed for holidays on Monday, including China, Hong
Kong and South Korea, keeping trade subdued.
NATURAL GAS PRICE HIKE
Turkey has raised the consumer price of natural gas by 9.8
percent from Monday in line with increasing global energy costs,
state energy company Botas announced. Retail electricity prices
were set to be hiked on Monday
WEALTH TAX
Haberturk newspaper reported at the weekend that a new tax
will be introduced on the wealthy in three stages, with a new
income tax, the abolition of tax breaks and an increase in the
sales tax on luxury goods.
TURKEY SIGNS DEAL ON $1 BLN LOAN TO EGYPT
Egypt signed a deal on Sunday to loan $1 billion from
Turkey, half of the aid package Ankara promised Cairo earlier
this month, Egypt's state news agency reported. President
Mohamed Mursi signed the loan agreement with Turkish Prime
Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan after giving a speech at Turkey's
ruling AK Party conference.
OPENING OF PARLIAMENT
President Abdullah Gul to make speech at the opening of
parliament.
EXPORT DATA
The Turkish Exporters' Assembly will announce export data
for September (0800 GMT)
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will announce September
retail and wholesale price inflation data for the city.
DOGAN YAYIN
The media group said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock
Exchange it and related companies had paid off debts of 480.5
million lira ($267 million) to the finance ministry.
DOGAN ENERJI EXTENDS ASYA AKARYAKIT DEAL
Dogan Holding says its unit Dogan Enerji
Yatirimlari extends its exclusivity agreement with Asya
Akaryakit until Oct. 12.
BILIM ILAC
The drug company's general manager Erhan Bas said the
company was not open to acquisition offers but that it may hold
a public offering of its shares in the period ahead, Zaman
newspaper reported.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 1.7967 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)