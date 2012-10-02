ISTANBUL Oct 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.7912 against the dollar at 0521 GMT, little changed from 1.7911 late on Monday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.60 percent, up from 7.56 percent late on Friday.

The main share index closed 0.54 percent up at 66,754 points, slightly outperforming a rise of 0.33 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up on Tuesday after a surprising expansion in U.S. factory activity, and although weak global growth remains a key concern, some market players said risk assets should continue to find support.

Markets in China, Hong Kong and India are closed for holidays on Tuesday.

LIRA SUKUK

Turkish Treasury said late on Monday that it will issue a lira-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bond, worth up to 1.62 billion Turkish lira ($901.80 million) on Oct. 3 with a two-year maturity.

GEMPORT

Turkey's Isbank said it signed an agreement to sell its 54 percent stake in Gemlik Liman (Gemport), a port located near Istanbul.

