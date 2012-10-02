ISTANBUL Oct 2 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.7912 against the
dollar at 0521 GMT, little changed from 1.7911 late on Monday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.60 percent, up from 7.56 percent
late on Friday.
The main share index closed 0.54 percent up at
66,754 points, slightly outperforming a rise of 0.33 percent in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up
on Tuesday after a surprising expansion in U.S. factory
activity, and although weak global growth remains a key concern,
some market players said risk assets should continue to find
support.
Markets in China, Hong Kong and India are closed for
holidays on Tuesday.
LIRA SUKUK
Turkish Treasury said late on Monday that it will issue a
lira-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bond, worth up to 1.62
billion Turkish lira ($901.80 million) on Oct. 3 with a two-year
maturity.
GEMPORT
Turkey's Isbank said it signed an agreement to sell its 54
percent stake in Gemlik Liman (Gemport), a port located near
Istanbul.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
($1 = 1.7967 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)