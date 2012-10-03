ISTANBUL Oct 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.7934 against the dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.7906 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.54 percent on Tuesday, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 7.60 percent.

The main share index closed 1.11 percent up at 67,498 points, largely outperforming a rise of 0.2 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The dollar firmed and most riskier assets fell on Wednesday as data from China and Australia added to gloom about the global economic outlook, which already was deepened by uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for a bailout. Due to investors' reduced appetite for risk, the index measuring the dollar against a basket of six major currencies inched up 0.1 percent. The dollar touched a 1-1/2 week high of 78.31 yen earlier.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for September (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the consumer price index was forecast to rise 1.1 percent month-on-month.

LIRA SUKUK

Turkey said on Tuesday it had raised 1.62 billion lira ($904 million) through a lira-denominated sovereign sukuk, the government's second issue of an Islamic bond, as it diversifies its sources of financing. Total bids for the two-year lease certificate stood at 3.275 billion lira, the Treasury said in a statement. The paper will pay a lease return of 3.7 percent semi-annually.

VAKIFBANK

The lender will hold a news conference (0630 GMT)

