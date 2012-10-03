ISTANBUL Oct 3 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.7934 against the
dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from 1.7906 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.54 percent on Tuesday, virtually
unchanged from a previous close at 7.60 percent.
The main share index closed 1.11 percent up at
67,498 points, largely outperforming a rise of 0.2 percent in
the MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar firmed and most riskier assets fell on Wednesday
as data from China and Australia added to gloom about the global
economic outlook, which already was deepened by uncertainty
about the timing of Spain's request for a bailout. Due to
investors' reduced appetite for risk, the index measuring the
dollar against a basket of six major currencies inched up 0.1
percent. The dollar touched a 1-1/2 week high of 78.31
yen earlier.
INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data
for September (0700 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the consumer price
index was forecast to rise 1.1 percent month-on-month.
LIRA SUKUK
Turkey said on Tuesday it had raised 1.62 billion lira ($904
million) through a lira-denominated sovereign sukuk, the
government's second issue of an Islamic bond, as it diversifies
its sources of financing. Total bids for the two-year lease
certificate stood at 3.275 billion lira, the Treasury said in a
statement. The paper will pay a lease return of 3.7 percent
semi-annually.
VAKIFBANK
The lender will hold a news conference (0630 GMT)
(Writing by Daren Butler)