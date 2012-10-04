ISTANBUL Oct 4 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8035 against the
dollar at 0544 GMT, weakening from 1.7966 late on Wednesday
after Turkish artillery hit targets inside Syria in response to
a mortar bomb fired from Syria which killed five Turkish
civilians.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
rose to 7.68 percent from 7.58 percent on Wednesday.
On Wednesday the main share index rose 0.18 percent
to 67,620 points, outperforming a fall of 0.17 percent in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares steadied on Thursday while the dollar index
stayed under pressure, leaving investors who worry about global
growth awaiting fresh U.S. economic data and a European Central
Bank policy meeting later in the day.
SYRIA
Turkish artillery hit targets inside Syria on Wednesday
after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory killed five
Turkish civilians, while NATO called for an immediate end to
Syria's "aggressive acts".
PARLIAMENT
Turkish parliament will convene for a special session after
the Syria mortar bomb killed five Turkish citizens. (1000)
(Writing by Daren Butler)