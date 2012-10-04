ISTANBUL Oct 4 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8035 against the dollar at 0544 GMT, weakening from 1.7966 late on Wednesday after Turkish artillery hit targets inside Syria in response to a mortar bomb fired from Syria which killed five Turkish civilians.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond rose to 7.68 percent from 7.58 percent on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the main share index rose 0.18 percent to 67,620 points, outperforming a fall of 0.17 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares steadied on Thursday while the dollar index stayed under pressure, leaving investors who worry about global growth awaiting fresh U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day.

SYRIA

Turkish artillery hit targets inside Syria on Wednesday after a mortar bomb fired from Syrian territory killed five Turkish civilians, while NATO called for an immediate end to Syria's "aggressive acts".

PARLIAMENT

Turkish parliament will convene for a special session after the Syria mortar bomb killed five Turkish citizens. (1000)

