ISTANBUL Oct 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira was at 1.8058 against the dollar at 0528 GMT, weakening from 1.7946 late on Friday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.57 percent on Friday, down from a previous close of 7.61 percent. It had jumped as high as 7.75 percent on Thursday.

Turkey's main share index closed up 0.7 percent at 67,383 points on Friday, in line with a 0.6 percent rise in the emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks and other riskier assets such as commodities fell on Monday as investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers last week. Wall Street stocks dipped late on Friday as an unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate was overshadowed by concerns about the earnings season, which kicks off with Alcoa Inc on Tuesday, and S&P 500 futures traded in Asia eased on Monday.

SYRIA

Turkish forces fired across the frontier into Syria on Sunday after a shell launched from Syria landed in Turkey's border town of Akcakale, underlining Ankara's warning that it will respond with force to any violence spilling over into its territory. It was the fifth consecutive day of Turkish retaliation against incoming bombardment from northern Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been battling rebels who control swathes of land close to the Turkish frontier.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0800 GMT). He will also chair a meeting of his ruling AK Party's central administrative board (1600 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci will attend a conference on the experiences of emerging market countries in reserve requirements and other macroprudential policies (0600).

C.BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its latest twice-monthly survey of economists' and business leaders' expectations for the economy (1130 GMT).

CASH BALANCE

The Treasury will announce cash balance data for September (1430 GMT).

MANISA-SOMA POWER PLANT

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz will attend a signing ceremony for a royalty agreement on a 450 megawatt capacity thermal power station being built at the Manisa-Soma lignite coal field in western Turkey.

GEDIZ POWER DISTRIBUTION PRIVATISATION

The Privatisation Administration announced 13 groups had applied for pre-qualification in the sale tender for the Gediz power distribution network in the Izmir and Manisa region of western Turkey.

It named the groups as Enerjisa Elektrik Dagitim, Park Holding, Genpa Telekomunikasyon, The TaTa Power Company Limited, Calik Enerji, Torunlar Gida, Elsan-Tumas-Karacay OGG, Zorlu Holding, Cengiz-Kolin-Limak OGG, Is-Kaya Insaat, Fernas Insaat, Aksa Elektrik Perakende Satis, IC Ictas Insaat.

DENIZBANK

The lender said it had registered with the Capital Markets Board a total nominal 350 million lira worth of bills and bond issues and the issues could amount to 450 million lira if there is sufficient demand.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading