ISTANBUL Oct 9 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira was at 1.8080 against the
dollar at 0515 GMT, weakening from 1.8115 late on Monday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.68 percent on Monday, down from a previous 7.57
percent.
The main share index rose 0.8 percent to 67,435.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose but were capped by concerns over global
growth prospects, especially in China, after the IMF cut its
outlook and amid expectations of weak U.S. corporate earnings.
Oil prices recovered, and London copper rose. The euro
inched higher.
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
The state Statistics Institute releases data on August's
industrial output at 0700 GMT.
IS BANKASI
Turkey's biggest listed won approval for a 10-year debt
issue for foreign investors, according to a filing late on
Monday to the stock exchange. It will announce its size at the
time of issue, it said.
BANKS' RATINGS
Barclay's starts Isbank, Akbank and Garanti
, Turkey's three biggest lenders, with an "overweight"
rating, according to a report. It also started Halkbank
and Yapi Kredi with an "equal weight"
rating.
ECONOMIC STRATEGY
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, whose portfolio includes
the economy, will announce details of the government's
medium-term economic programme at 0700 GMT.
CASH BALANCE
Turkey's cash deficit was 7.04 billion lira in September,
the Treasury said late on Monday, bringing the deficit to 16.64
billion lira in the first nine months of the year.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)