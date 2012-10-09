ISTANBUL Oct 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 1.8080 against the dollar at 0515 GMT, weakening from 1.8115 late on Monday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.68 percent on Monday, down from a previous 7.57 percent.

The main share index rose 0.8 percent to 67,435.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose but were capped by concerns over global growth prospects, especially in China, after the IMF cut its outlook and amid expectations of weak U.S. corporate earnings.

Oil prices recovered, and London copper rose. The euro inched higher.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The state Statistics Institute releases data on August's industrial output at 0700 GMT.

IS BANKASI

Turkey's biggest listed won approval for a 10-year debt issue for foreign investors, according to a filing late on Monday to the stock exchange. It will announce its size at the time of issue, it said.

BANKS' RATINGS

Barclay's starts Isbank, Akbank and Garanti , Turkey's three biggest lenders, with an "overweight" rating, according to a report. It also started Halkbank and Yapi Kredi with an "equal weight" rating.

ECONOMIC STRATEGY

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, whose portfolio includes the economy, will announce details of the government's medium-term economic programme at 0700 GMT.

CASH BALANCE

Turkey's cash deficit was 7.04 billion lira in September, the Treasury said late on Monday, bringing the deficit to 16.64 billion lira in the first nine months of the year.

