ISTANBUL Oct 10 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira was at 1.8231 against the
dollar at 0511 GMT, weakening from 1.8180 late on Tuesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.63 percent, slightly down from
Monday's close at 7.68 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed up 0.93 percent
68,062 points, outperforming a 0.01 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with Japan's stocks sliding
more than 1.5 percent to a two-month low, and the safe-haven
dollar firmed on concerns that the corporate results season will
reveal weaker earnings in the face of flagging global economic
growth.
Equity markets have been rallying since hitting their 2012
low in early June, with action from major central banks to
support fragile economies giving a renewed lift last month, but
caution has set in as the third quarter results season begins.
IRAN GAS
A reduction in natural gas exports from Iran would not have
much impact on world energy markets, but could hurt Turkey and
part of Azerbaijan, according to a U.S. report due to be
released on Tuesday.
EU PROGRESS REPORT
EU Minister Egemen Bagis to hold a news conference in
Istanbul to discuss 2012 progress report by the European
Commission.
AK PARTY
Deputy Chairman Huseyin Celik to hold a news conference.
(1200)
HATTAT HOLDING
The company, which has interests from energy to agriculture,
will hold a news conference. (1000)
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Seda Sezer)