ISTANBUL Oct 10 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was at 1.8231 against the dollar at 0511 GMT, weakening from 1.8180 late on Tuesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 7.63 percent, slightly down from Monday's close at 7.68 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed up 0.93 percent 68,062 points, outperforming a 0.01 percent fall in the emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with Japan's stocks sliding more than 1.5 percent to a two-month low, and the safe-haven dollar firmed on concerns that the corporate results season will reveal weaker earnings in the face of flagging global economic growth.

Equity markets have been rallying since hitting their 2012 low in early June, with action from major central banks to support fragile economies giving a renewed lift last month, but caution has set in as the third quarter results season begins.

IRAN GAS

A reduction in natural gas exports from Iran would not have much impact on world energy markets, but could hurt Turkey and part of Azerbaijan, according to a U.S. report due to be released on Tuesday.

EU PROGRESS REPORT

EU Minister Egemen Bagis to hold a news conference in Istanbul to discuss 2012 progress report by the European Commission.

AK PARTY

Deputy Chairman Huseyin Celik to hold a news conference. (1200)

HATTAT HOLDING

The company, which has interests from energy to agriculture, will hold a news conference. (1000)

