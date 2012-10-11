ISTANBUL Oct 11 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.
The lira was at 1.8156 against the
dollar at 0510 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8165 late on
Wednesday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
closed flat at 7.63 percent.
Turkey's main share index closed 0.56 percent up at
68,457 points, outperforming a 0.33 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak
forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern
over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and
other commodity prices under pressure.
The euro remained on the backfoot due to uncertainty
over Spain's bailout prospects, with S&P's two-notch sovereign
downgrade of Spain dampening sentiment further.
CURRENT ACCOUNT
The central bank is due to release its current-account
balance for August. (1000)
SYRIA
Turkey scrambled fighters and briefly detained a Syrian
passenger plane on Wednesday, suspecting it of carrying military
equipment from Moscow, while Turkey's military chief warned of a
more forceful response if shelling continued to spill over the
border.
(Writing by Seda Sezer)