ISTANBUL Oct 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.8156 against the dollar at 0510 GMT, slightly firming from 1.8165 late on Wednesday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed flat at 7.63 percent.

Turkey's main share index closed 0.56 percent up at 68,457 points, outperforming a 0.33 percent fall in the emerging markets index.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand, particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under pressure.

The euro remained on the backfoot due to uncertainty over Spain's bailout prospects, with S&P's two-notch sovereign downgrade of Spain dampening sentiment further.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank is due to release its current-account balance for August. (1000)

SYRIA

Turkey scrambled fighters and briefly detained a Syrian passenger plane on Wednesday, suspecting it of carrying military equipment from Moscow, while Turkey's military chief warned of a more forceful response if shelling continued to spill over the border.

