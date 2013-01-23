ISTANBUL Jan 23 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 1.7709 against the dollar by 0643 GMT, little changed from 1.7706 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond stood at 5.90 percent on Tuesday, falling from 5.94 percent on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index closed 0.43 percent higher at 85,646.87 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investor appetite for riskier assets improved amid upbeat U.S. earnings and better German investor confidence. The yen stabilized after firming as realisation sank in that monetary easing announced on Tuesday by the Bank of Japan had fallen short of some market expectations, though many analysts acknowledged that the BOJ was showing determination to pull Japan out of years of deflation and economic stagnation.

TURK TELEKOM

Turkey will hold a secondary public offering for a 6.68 percent stake in its biggest telecoms company Turk Telekom by the end of 2013, according to a cabinet decision published in the Official Gazette.

ISTANBUL THIRD AIRPORT

The deadline for bids in a tender to build Istanbul's third airport has been set as April 5, a Turkish official told Reuters on Wednesday. ž

DAVOS

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu to attend the World Economic Forum meeting.

FOREIGN ARRIVALS

The tourism ministry will release foreign visitor arrivals data for December (0900 GMT).

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)