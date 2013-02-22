ISTANBUL Feb 22 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 1.7935 against the dollar by 0640 GMT, unchanged from late on Thursday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.67 percent on Thursday, up from Wednesday's close at 5.64 percent.

Istanbul's main share index fell 2.06 percent to 77,269.15 points, underperforming a fall of 1.53 percent in the global emerging markets index.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan to chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (1200 GMT).

PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP LAW

Parliament approved a law paving the way for public-private partnerships in the health sector.

HALK GYO

Shares in the real estate investment trust will begin trading in Istanbul.

TURKCELL

Turkey's largest mobile phone operator posted net profit up 38 percent to 459 million lira ($257 million) in the fourth quarter, above a poll forecast of 453.4 million, on sales up 15 percent to $2.807 billion lira.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank to release capacity utilisation data for February (1230 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank to release manufacturing confidence index data for February (1230 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)