ISTANBUL Feb 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 1.7980 against the dollar by 0657 GMT, firming from 1.8002 late on Wednesday.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.70 percent, unchanged from Tuesday.

The main share index rose 0.84 percent to 78,166.

TRADE BALANCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute is due to release data on the trade balance at 0800 GMT.

POWER GRID SALES

The Privatisation Administration late on Wednesday approved applications by companies interested in bidding for four power-distribution networks in a tender expected next week.

COCA COLA ICECEK

Coke's Turkish unit has begun work on a foreign bond issue worth $300 million, according to a stock-exchange filing late on Wednesday.

THIRD AIRPORT

Builder IC Ictas can raise financing of $2.4 billion from seven Turkish banks and begin construction on a third bridge across the Bosphorous Strait by May, Chairman Ibrahim Cecen said, according to Hurriyet newspaper.

IC Ictas and Italian construction firm Astaldi had previously made the top bild in a canceled tender for the project.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)