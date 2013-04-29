ISTANBUL, April 29 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira traded at about 1.7960 to the dollar at 0532 GMT, firming slightly from 1.7980 late on Friday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond ended the day at a record low of 5.38 percent from 5.46 percent on Thursday.

The main stock index rose 0.2 percent to 85,096.73.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares inched up while the dollar lost ground as investors counted on easy money from central banks in the euro zone and United States to offset the risk of further disappointment from global economic data. Spot gold firmed and U.S. and Brent crude oil dipped.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker owned by Ford and Koc Holding posted a 6.8 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, earning 176.1 million lira. Sales climbed 6.7 percent to 2.57 billion lira

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading ($1 = 1.7988 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)