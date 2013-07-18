ISTANBUL, July 18 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 1.9136 against the dollar by 0457 GMT, unchanged from late on Wednesday. It hit a record low of 1.9737 at the start of last week before rebounding after a series of central bank forex-selling auctions.

The 10-year bond yield fell to 8.78 percent from 8.88 percent.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.84 percent to 77,072.09 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Thursday, as concerns over financing available to property developers weighed on Chinese markets, although overall sentiment was supported by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's pledge to keep monetary policy easy for the foreseeable future.

TURK TELEKOM

Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom said second quarter net profit declined 55.5 percent to 280.3 million lira ($146 million) due to foreign exchange losses.

FINANSBANK

Finansbank said it plans to issue 10 billion lira worth of bonds with varying maturities up to five years.

