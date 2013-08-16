ISTANBUL Aug 16 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 1.9342 against the dollar by
0530 GMT, firming from 1.9425 late on Thursday.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond closed
down at 9.37 percent from 9.23 percent at Wednesday's close.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 2.13
percent at 73,978.17.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were weaker on Friday, while U.S. Treasury
yields held near two-year highs as signs of improvement in the
U.S. job market and rising consumer prices cemented expectations
that the Federal Reserve will start reducing its stimulus next
month. The dollar wallowed near a seven-week low, however, as
signs of improvement in Europe and elsewhere undercut the
perceived relative strength of the U.S. economy, especially in
light of some weak U.S. earning results, as well as
disappointing factory data.
TURKCELL
Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) said on Thursday it had
appointed two members to the management board of the country's
leading mobile phone company Turkcell, part of
efforts to resolve an impasse paralysing the company.
The board also called on shareholders TeliaSonera,
Cukurova and Russia's Alfa Telecom to nominate within 15 days
two names each for the remaining empty two seats on the board.
EGYPT
Turkey recalled its ambassador to Egypt for consultations, a
foreign ministry official said on Thursday, following Ankara's
condemnation of a bloody crackdown by Egyptian security forces
on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.
Egypt reciprocated quickly, announcing that it had recalled
its ambassador to Ankara and giving the same justification in a
brief statement reported by the state news agency.
PETKIM
Petrochemicals maker Petkim said it posted a net profit of
1.15 million lira ($595,000) in the second quarter, compared
with forecasts of a loss of nine million lira. Sales fell 18
percent to 930.3 million lira.
($1 = 1.9345 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Daren Butler)