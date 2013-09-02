ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 2.0251 against the dollar at 0510 GMT, firming from 2.0320 late on Thursday. Markets were closed on Friday due to a national holiday in Turkey.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 1.49 percent at 66,427.55 points on Thursday after touching a 12-month low of 65,452.40 points on Wednesday, narrowly outperforming emerging markets peers.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.28 percent from 10.29 percent at Wednesday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, and the Australian dollar and copper gained, as China said its manufacturing expanded in August at the fastest pace in more than a year.

A delay in potential U.S. military action against Syria, as U.S. President Barack Obama sought Congressional support, also helped boost short-term risk appetite.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank will hold a minimum $100 million forex selling auction.

AUGUST EXPORTS

Turkey's exports rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in August to $10.59 billion, the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) said on Sunday.

TOFAS

Turkish auto sales will reach around 820,000 vehicles in 2013, almost unchanged from last year, the chief executive of automaker Tofas said on Thursday, while the European market will see a more marked improvement from 2015.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey's competition board has launched an investigation into Turkish Airlines after its rival Pegasus complained it had abused its dominant position in the market.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Seda Sezer)