ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.0200 against the dollar at 0445 GMT, firming from 2.0175 late on Monday.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 3.24 percent at 68,545.38 points on Monday, outperforming emerging markets peers. It touched a 12-month low of 65,452.40 points on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 10.04 percent at Monday's close from 10.28 percent at Thursday's.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Upbeat factory data from around the globe powered Asian markets on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on Syria.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.7 percent, building on Monday's 1.2 percent rise and on track for a fourth day of gains.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkey's central bank will hold a minimum $100 million forex selling auction.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data for August (0700 GMT)

DOGAN HOLDING

Turkey's Dogan Group submitted a $742 million bid to Cukurova Holding for a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk. Turk Telekom is also interested in the stake.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ece Toksabay)