ISTANBUL Dec 11 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira eased slightly to 2.0285 by 0630 GMT from 2.0260 late on Tuesday.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 9.42 percent on Tuesday from 9.5 percent at Monday's close.

After two days of gains, the main stock index fell 0.15 percent to 74,118 points, lagging a 0.05 percent fall in the wider emerging market.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Most Asian share markets lurched lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions, largely to the benefit of bonds and the detriment of the U.S. dollar. News that U.S. budget negotiators had reached a provisional two-year deal to avoid another government shutdown offered some relief, but not enough to overcome the year-end blues.

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci to speak at a monetary policy conference in the southeastern city of Gaziantep (0800 GMT).

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

The central bank will announce October current account data, which is expected to show a deficit of $2.9 billion, less than in September but wider than a year earlier (0800 GMT).

TURK TELEKOM

The telecoms company said on Tuesday it had appointed a new chief executive, the third since Turkey's biggest telecoms company was privatised in 2008. Board member Rami Aslan was named as replacement for Hakam Kanafani, who had been CEO since 2010, according to an e-mailed statement from the company.

DOGUS GROUP

Jermyn Street, an Arab-Turkish property fund including the Dogus group, is to spend 400 million euros ($550 million) buying a luxury seaside hotel in Athens, Greece's privatisation agency HRADF said on Tuesday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)