ISTANBUL Dec 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira firmed to 2.0370 against the dollar by 0642 GMT from 2.0410 late on Friday.

The main stock index closed up 1.36 percent at 74,064.98 points on Friday, outperforming a 0.14 percent fall in the wider emerging markets index.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond traded at 9.53 percent in thin trade on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets were mostly lower on Monday with investors just a few short days away from finding out the fate of U.S. monetary stimulus, in what looks set to be a very close call indeed. The Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss tapering its $85 billion in monthly bond buying and opinion is divided on whether it will move this week or wait for January -- or March.

TURKEY-EU MIGRANTS' AGREEMENT

Turkey and the EU to sign an agreement allowing EU governments to send back illegal immigrants crossing into Europe from Turkey under a deal last week seen paving the way for the EU to lift visa requirements for Turkish citizens (0800 GMT). Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will address the meeting.

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

Statistics office to release unemployment data for September (0800 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

The finance ministry to release budget data for November (0900 GMT).

GSD HOLDING, TEKSTILBANK

GSD, which has interests ranging from financial services to trade, said it had mandated Merrill Lynch as a financial adviser for the partial or complete sale of Tekstilbank.

BOYNER HOLDING

The retailer said the Capital Markets Board had approved its domestic borrowing of up to 100 million lira with maturities of up to three years.

VAKIFBANK

The state lender said the yield on its nominal 500 million lira, 168-day bill issue will be 9.0223 percent.

