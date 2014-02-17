ISTANBUL Feb 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira traded at 2.1770 against the dollar by 0630 GMT from 2.1820 late on Friday.

The main Istanbul share index rose 1.75 percent to 64,882.91 points on Friday, broadly in line with the wider emerging markets index, which rose 1.18 percent.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 10.10 percent from 10.17 percent at Thursday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares built on their recent rally on Monday as worries about emerging markets continued to ebb, sucking the safe-haven support out of the U.S. dollar while giving commodities a lift. Stocks across the region felt the benefit with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.7 percent, bringing its gains to almost 6 percent in eight sessions.

PARLIAMENT PASSES JUDICIARY BILL

Turkey's parliament approved a law boosting government control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors on Saturday, after a heated debate and a brawl that left one opposition lawmaker hospitalised.

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The statistics institute will release unemployment data for the October-December period (0800 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

The finance ministry will release budget data for January (0900 GMT).

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker's net profit fell 6 percent year-on-year in 2013 to 641.5 million lira ($294 million), its results showed, below a Reuters poll forecast of 670.2 million lira.

HALKBANK

The bank will release its fourth-quarter results.

EXPORTERS' ASSOCIATION

The TIM exporters' assocation will hold a news conference (0800 GMT).

AL BARAKA

Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka expects at least 15 percent growth in net profit this year as its business recovers across a region hit by the Arab Spring unrest, its chief executive said.

