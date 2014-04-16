ISTANBUL, April 16 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira meanwhile firmed to 2.1350 to the dollar in early trade from 2.1412 late on Tuesday.

The Istanbul stock market closed down 1.8 percent at 72,438 points.

The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 10.16 percent from 10.18 percent at Monday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets were mostly in the black on Wednesday after China reported economic growth a touch above forecasts, a relief for investors who had feared a much weaker outcome. Markets face another test later when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on monetary policy and the economic recovery before the Economic Club of New York at 1625 GMT.

SECRET SERVICE LAW

Turkish parliament passed the first four articles of a law draft seeking to boost the powers of the secret service on Thursday, a move seen by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's critics as a bid to tighten his grip on the apparatus of state as he wages a bitter power struggle. The negotiations will continue on Wednesday.

TURKCELL

Telecoms operator Turkcell unit Superonline, a Turkish communication solutions provider, completed the acquisition of local peer Metronet for 29 million lira ($13.53 million), Turkcell said late on Tuesday.

