ANKARA, April 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was little changed at 2.1360 to the dollar by 0457 GMT from 2.1355 late on Wednesday.

The Istanbul stock market closed slightly down 0.05 percent at 72,399 points on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark yield fell to 10.11 percent from 10.15 percent at Tuesday's close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve combined with an upbeat economic assesment from the central bank to lift Wall Street for a third straight session.

SECRET SERVICE LAW

Turkish parliament passed the first eleven articles of a law draft seeking to boost the powers of the secret service on Thursday, a move seen by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's critics as a bid to tighten his grip on the apparatus of state as he wages a bitter power struggle. The discussions on the draft law will continue in the Parliament on Thursday.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

Turkish central bank's annual general assembly, at which executives and technocrats are elected and reshuffled, will be held in Ankara. The meeting has taken on greater significance this year after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan called two weeks ago for an emergency interest rate cut to boost the economy.

($1 = 2.1428 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)