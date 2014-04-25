ISTANBUL, April 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira traded at 2.1321 against the dollar at 0540 GMT, firming from 2.1362 late on Thursday, when the central bank kept its main interest rates on hold, ignoring political pressure for cuts.

The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.06 percent at 73,210.59 points on Thursday. Banks dragged the index down after the central bank did not announce any moves to pay interest on banks' reserve requirements, as some analysts expected, to support the banking sector.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield traded at 10 percent on Thursday, down from 10.16 percent at Tuesday's close. The two-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.73 percent from 9.84 at Tuesday's close. Wednesday was a public holiday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks struggled on Friday, as fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that time was running out for Moscow to change its course in Ukraine. Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Russia separatists on Thursday and Russia conducted army drills near the border, raising fears its troops would invade.

FINANCE MINISTER

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek to hold a news conference on value-added tax (0800 GMT).

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone operator said net profit fell 36 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 359.5 million lira ($168 million), adversely impacted by devaluation Ukraine.

ERDEMIR

Turkey's biggest steelmaker posted an 89 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 432.4 million lira ($201 million), with sales jumping 21 percent. The company will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).

