ISTANBUL May 2 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira traded at 2.1070 against the dollar at
0538 GMT, firming from 2.1160 late on Wednesday. Markets were
closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
The Istanbul stock market closed up 2.15 percent at
73,871.54 points on Wednesday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to
9.36 percent in value-dated trade on Wednesday from a spot close
of 9.54 percent.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares edged up amid expectations for an upbeat U.S.
payrolls report later in the session, while the markets kept an
eye on Ukraine after reports of fresh violence there that could
potentially dampen risk appetite. Pro-Russian separatists in
Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine said on Friday Ukrainian forces had
launched a "large-scale operation" to retake the town. Asian
markets showed little immediate reaction to the reports, but
they could have greater implications for European markets
opening later in the session.
PMI DATA
The April HSBC Turkey purchasing managers' index for
manufacturing will be released (0700 GMT).
FITCH
Fitch Ratings said the risks to Turkey's sovereign credit
profile remain broadly balanced as reflected in the stable
outlook on its 'BBB-' rating which Fitch affirmed last month.
MAY DAY CLASHES
Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber
pellets on Thursday to stop May Day protesters, some armed with
fire bombs, from defying Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and
reaching Istanbul's central Taksim square.
TURK TELEKOM
Turk Telekom's net profit fell 27.1 percent in the first
quarter to 384 million lira ($182 million), its results showed,
less than a Reuters poll forecast of 439.6 million lira due to
rising financing costs.
APRIL EXPORTS
Turkey's exports rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in April to
$13.153 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said in
an e-mailed statement on Thursday.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 2.65
percent month-on-month in April, while wholesale prices rose
0.16 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.
Year-on-year, retail prices rose 8.3 percent, it said, while
wholesale prices climbed 12.28 percent.
