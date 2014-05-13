ISTANBUL May 13 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira traded at 2.0804 against the dollar by 0545 GMT, little changed from 2.0811 late on Monday.

The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.22 percent on Monday from 9.16 percent on Friday.

The main stock index rose 0.88 percent to 75,935.59.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and the dollar rose as tensions in Ukraine were eclipsed by a strong night on Wall Street. Equity markets have so far brushed off a weekend referendum in Ukraine, where pro-Moscow rebel organisers said nearly 90 percent had voted in favour of self-rule, possibly inflaming the conflict.

The oil market remained sensitive to tensions in Ukraine. Markets are likely to be focused on industrial production and retail sales data from China expected later in the day.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank releases data on the March current-account balance. A Reuters poll of 16 economists forecast a deficit of $3.2 billion for the month.

KOC HOLDING

Turkey's largest company late on Monday posted a 24 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 562.1 million lira on sales of 15.7 billion lira.

TOFAS

The carmaker owned by Koc and Fiat saw net profit of 134 million lira in the first quarter, up 27.9 percent from a year earlier.

SABANCI HOLDING

The company with interests in banking and interest posted a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net income to 403.2 million lira, after its lender Akbank saw profit slump 25 percent drop. Sales rose 20 percent to 6.37 billion lira.

PEGASUS

The low-cost carrier widened its first-quarter loss to 102.6 million lira, in line with expectations, from 6.3 million a year ago. Sales rose 33 percent to 512.1 million lira.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey's biggest bank said its net profit in the first quarter rose 3 percent to 930 million lira and its loanbook expanded to 188.55 billion lira from 77.75 billion lira a year ago. The bank is not publicly traded.

MIGROS

The retailer posted a first-quarter loss of 61.2 million lira, less than expected, on sales of 1.77 billion lira, according to a filing..

