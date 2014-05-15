ISTANBUL May 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 2.0710 against the dollar by 0501 GMT, up from 2.0750 late on Wednesday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to 9.55 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday's close at 9.42 percent.

The main stock index closed up 0.36 at 76,047.80.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday but held below the previous session's one-month highs, while expectations of credit easing by the European Central Bank knocked yields on U.S. and European bonds.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was marginally lower, after it rose to its highest level since April 10 on Wednesday. Shares struggled to rise after Wall Street retreated overnight from record highs marked the day before.

Expectations of monetary easing by the ECB, meanwhile, drove bond prices up and yields down.

MINE DISASTER

A fire in a coal mine in western Turkey killed 274 miners in the country's worst industrial accident in history, while furious Turks heckled Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and jostled his entourage on Wednesday as protests erupted in several cities.

With rescuers still pulling bodies from the site in western Turkey, anger swept a country that has seen a decade of rapid economic growth but still suffers from one of the world's worst workplace safety records.

MACRO DATA

Turkey's Statistics Institute will announce February unemployment figures. Finance Ministry will unveil April budget numbers.

