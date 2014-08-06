UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
ISTANBUL Aug 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira stood at 2.1603 against the dollar at 0540 GMT, weakening from 2.1463 late on Tuesday.
The benchmark 10-year government bond yield held firm at 9.38 percent on Tuesday, compared with 9.44 percent on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index closed 1.53 percent lower at 80,641.86 points on Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday while the U.S. dollar held firm after a slump on Wall Street and tensions over Ukraine instilled a mood of risk aversion across markets. Geopolitical concerns overshadowed upbeat U.S. economic data which included a spike in service-sector activity to a nine-year peak and a surprisingly large increase in factory orders.
ECONOMY MINISTER
Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday he did not expect Moody's to downgrade Turkey's credit rating, clarifying earlier comments in which he said he had a "negative expectation" for a routine ratings review due on Friday.
Earlier, he renewed his call for interest rate cuts despite recent data showing stubbornly high inflation, putting more pressure on a central bank already struggling to defend its credibility.
TOFAS
The carmaker posted a 23.3 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 134.7 million lira ($62.5 million), the company said late on Tuesday, below a forecast of 140.7 million lira.
FORD OTOSAN
The automaker net profit fell 41.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 150.9 million lira ($70 million), it said late on Tuesday, well below a Reuters poll forecast of 264.8 million lira.
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
