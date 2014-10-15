ISTANBUL Oct 15 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.2745 against the dollar at 0535 GMT, little changed from 2.2742 late on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.57 percent to 74,686.61 points on Tuesday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.18 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were cautiously up on Wednesday as benign inflation data in China and more gloom in the euro zone economy lent credence to fears of a faltering global economic recovery. The dollar steadied after disappointing data out of Germany and Britain checked the euro's recent bounce.

SYRIA CRISIS

American-led forces have sharply intensified air strikes in the past two days against Islamic State fighters threatening Kurds on Syria's Turkish border after the jihadists' advance began to destabilise Turkey.

TOYOTA

Toyota Motor Corp said early on Wednesday it will build SUVs in Turkey, and will invest 20 billion yen ($187 million) investment to manufacture new compact sport utility vehicles in Turkey starting in 2016.

NUCLEAR ENERGY

A Turkish nuclear plant to be built by Japanese-French consortium will be ready to come online by 2023, the same year as the one hundredth anniversary of the Turkish republic, a consortium member said on Tuesday.

BALANCE OF PAYMENTS

Central Bank will announce current account data for August (0700 GMT).

BUDGET

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will announce budget balance data for the first nine months of the year in a news conference (0715 GMT).

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

Statistics Institute to announce unemployment data for July (0700 GMT).

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ece Toksabay)