ISTANBUL Oct 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.2630 against the dollar at 0555 GMT, firming from 2.2670 late on Thursday.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.37 percent to 74,575.85 points on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to 9.15 percent on Thursday from 9.18 percent a day ago.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks clawed back some of this week's losses after a solid set of U.S. data calmed turbulence in global financial markets, though underlying worries about slowing world economic growth kept investors on edge. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.2 percent, though it is likely to log its sixth straight week of losses with a fall of 0.5 percent so far this week.

SYRIA CRISIS

Germany's foreign minister ruled out the possibility of arming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), after a senior ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested this could help efforts to defeat Islamic State (IS) militants.

Talks between the United States and Turkey on a possible Turkish role in combating IS went well, the Pentagon said, but declined to comment on what Turkey may actually do.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL

Spain beat Turkey by 132 against 60 votes to secure the UN Security Council seat for two years from Jan. 1, 2015, in the third round of voting.

EXPECTATIONS SURVEY

Central Bank will announce the results of its expectations survey for October.

