ISTANBUL Oct 24 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.2375 at 0532 GMT, little changed from 2.2377 late on Thursday.

The main share index rose 1.81 percent to 79,494.74 points on Thursday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended spot trade at 8.84 percent on Thursday and was at 8.80 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. stock futures tumbled while safe-haven assets such as the yen and U.S. bonds gained on Friday after media reported that a doctor who returned to New York City from West Africa has tested positive for Ebola. S&P mini futures fell as much as 0.7 percent to 1,931.75, slipping from two-week highs hit the previous day on budding optimism on corporate earnings and the global economy.

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone operator said third-quarter group revenue grew by 6 percent to 3.16 billion lira ($1.41 billion), while net income rose 8 percent to 755 million lira.

AKBANK

The lender posted a 28 percent increase in third-quarter net income to 720.9 million lira ($322 million).

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan to meet Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and they will hold a joint news conference.

