ISTANBUL Nov 6 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 2.2435 at 0535 GMT from 2.2472 late on Tuesday.

The main share index declined 1.63 percent to 78,956.09. The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 8.63 percent from 8.76 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and commodity currencies fell as investor concerns about a slowing Chinese economy eclipsed optimism over the U.S. outlook. A strong dollar helped send the price of gold and silver to 4-1/2-year lows. Oil extended its rebound from multi-year lows after a fire broke out at an oil product pipeline north of the Saudi Arabian capital.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Foreign investors bought a net $583 million of assets at the Borsa Istanbul in October, the exchange said late on Wednesday. Net purchases this year have reached $1.71 billion.

Turkish Airlines saw the most buying at $105.8 million, followed by Halk Bank and Garanti Bank . Koza Altin saw the most net sales at $17.9 million.

TOFAS

The automaker owned by Turkey's Koc Holding and Italy's Fiat posted a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit, earning 127.1 million lira, Sales were 1.68 billion lira in the period, according to a filing late on Wednesday.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkey's biggest lender said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit rose 31 percent to 1.02 billion lira. Its assets were 132.9 billion lira in the period, the state-run bank said in a filing with the stock exchange.

