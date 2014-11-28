ISTANBUL Nov 28 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira eased to 2.2130 against the dollar by 0631 GMT from 2.2090 late on Thursday.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.53 percent at 84,688.52 points on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 7.98 percent on Thursday and eased to 7.93 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Oil prices, oil-related shares and oil-linked currencies all tumbled in Asia on Friday, in the wake of OPEC's decision to refrain from cutting output despite a huge oversupply. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving the spotlight on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' meeting in Vienna where Saudi Arabia blocked calls from poorer cartel members to cut production to stem a slide in global prices.

POPE VISIT

Pope Francis to meet President Tayyip Erdogan as he begins a visit to Turkey on Friday with the delicate mission of strengthening ties with Muslim leaders while condemning violence against Christians and other minorities in the Middle East.

TRADE DATA

Statistics institute to release trade data for October (0800 GMT). In a Reuters poll, the data was forecast to show a deficit of $6.7 billion.

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray have dismissed former Italy World Cup coach Cesare Prandelli after a string of poor results culminating in their exit from European competition, the Dogan news agency and other media reports said on Thursday.

Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics

Turkish equities

Turkish money

Turkish debt

Turkish hot stocks

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)