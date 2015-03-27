ISTANBUL, March 27 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira weakened to 2.6090 against the dollar by 0546 GMT from 2.5876 late on Thursday.

The main share index fell 1.41 percent to 81,482.4 points on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 8.55 percent on Thursday, up from 8.31 percent on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks were mixed on Friday as rising tensions in the Middle East obscured the investment outlook, while the dollar rebounded. Crude oil prices were lower due to the dollar's bounce and as the market reassessed the potential impact of the escalating conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and allies carried out air strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST TENSION

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Iran on Thursday of trying to dominate the Middle East and said its efforts have begun annoying Ankara, as well as Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab countries. Turkey earlier said it supports the Saudi-led military operation against Houthi rebels in Yemen and called on the militia group and its "foreign supporters" to abandon acts which threaten peace and security in the region.

YEMEN

President Barack Obama spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday about pressing issues in the Middle East, including the crisis in Yemen, the White House said.

TURKCELL

Feuding shareholders of Turkish wireless carrier Turkcell called a truce on Thursday to pay themselves a $1.5 billion dividend, signalling a potential thaw in a protracted battle over the company.

