ISTANBUL, April 1Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.
The lira firmed slightly to 2.5920 against the
dollar by 0450 GMT, from 2.6009 late on Tuesday.
The main share index closed down 1.63 percent at
80,846.03 points on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield stood at 8.40 percent at Tuesday's
spot close.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks sagged on Wednesday, taking their lead from
weaker U.S. shares, while the dollar slid against the yen as
Tokyo's Nikkei recoiled in volatile trade. The euro was up 0.4
percent at $1.0773, pulling back from an 11-day low of
$1.0713 as the dollar floundered.
EXPORTS
The Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) will release March
export figures at 0800 GMT. Exports fell 13 percent year-on-year
in February to $10.495 billion.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
The Istanbul Chamber of Commerce will release inflation data
for Turkey's largest city.
POWER OUTAGES
Power is restored to most of the country after a major
outage hit cities and provinces on Tuesday, including the
capital Ankara and Istanbul. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has
said the causes are being investigated.
BORSA ISTANBUL
Borsa Istanbul elected a U.S.-educated economist and finance
professor, Talat Ulussever, as its next chairman on Tuesday, as
Turkey's sole stock exchange gears up for a 2016 public
offering.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall)