ISTANBUL, April 2 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira slipped slightly to 2.6000 against the dollar by 0448 GMT, from 2.5945 late on Wednesday.

The main share index closed up 0.45 percent at 81,208.54 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 8.40 percent at Wednesday's spot close.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rose on Thursday, shrugging off weak U.S. data overnight that raised concerns ahead of Friday's key employment figures, as investors covered positions ahead of the Easter holidays.

U.S. crude futures shed 1.2 percent to $49.49 after surging more than 5 percent on Wednesday. Brent was down 1.1 percent at $56.47 after closing up 3.6 percent.

VIOLENCE IN ISTANBUL

Turkish police shot dead a woman carrying guns and hand grenades and detained a man as they tried to attack Istanbul's police headquarters on Wednesday, officials and media said, the third attack on an official building in the past two days.

INTEREST RATES

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday the government aims for interest rates to fall further and reach "reasonable" levels.

TURKCELL

Turkey's Cukurova Holding on Wednesday launched an attempt to buy out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's indirect stake in Turkcell, the latest manoeuvre in a decade-long fight for control of the market-leading wireless operator.

TURKISH AIRLINES

A Turkish Airlines flight to Lisbon was diverted back to Istanbul on Wednesday after unaccompanied baggage was found on board, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

PMI

Turkish factory activity fell to a six-year low in March and manufacturers laid off staff - albeit very slowly - for the first time in nearly six years, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday.

ISTANBUL INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 1.13 percent month-on-month in March, while wholesale prices climbed 1.57 percent, the Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday.

EXPORTS

Turkish exports fell 13.4 percent year-on-year in March to $11.23 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Wednesday.

BRITS JOINING ISLAMIC STATE

Turkish security forces arrested nine British nationals trying to cross illegally into Syria, the Turkish military said in a statement on Wednesday.

