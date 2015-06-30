ISTANBUL, June 30 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.7025 against the dollar by 0535 GMT, weakening from 2.691 late on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 2.14 percent to 81,756.19. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended at 9.46 percent from 9.36 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were near five-month lows after, while safe-haven assets, like government bonds, received a boost as investors nervously awaited further developments in the deepening euro zone crisis. U.S. crude futures continued to fall.

SYRIA

The National Security Council, chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan, expressed concern about a threat of "terrorism" from the Syrian border. Local media reported the government was considering military steps to counter security risks from Syria.

The United States has no "solid evidence" that Jordan and Turkey are considering seeking a buffer zone in Syria, the State Department said.

PARLIAMENT

Parliament begins voting to elect its speaker in what may signal political parties' willingness to co-operate and form a coalition government after a June 7 election deprived any one party of a majority of the legislature's seat.

TRADE BALANCE

The Turkish Statistical Institute releases trade data for May on Tuesday.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank releases the minutes of its June monetary policy committee meeting.

TARAF

The opposition newspaper opened a lawsuit against the Istanbul bourse after its shares were placed on a watch list, which restricts trading to a few hours a day, arguing the regulatory action caused a share price fall and harm to small investors, according to a filing late on Monday.

AR TARIM

The potato producer has mandated its board to investigate options, including a partnership or sale, a filing late on Monday said.

