ISTANBUL, July 3 Following are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.
The lira stood at 2.6893 against the dollar by
0458 GMT, easing from 2.6847 late on Thursday.
The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.24 percent to
81,879.96 points on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield ended spot trade at 9.48 percent on
Thursday and was at 9.45 percent in Friday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks fell on Friday as China's stocks plunged and
growing caution before Greece's weekend referendum prompted
investors to cut risky bets, while disappointing U.S. employment
data weighed on the dollar. In early trade, stocks in Shanghai
slumped more than 6 percent, taking total losses to
nearly 30 percent since a peak on June 12. The rout in China's
stock markets has wiped out trillions of dollars of market
capitalization in Shanghai and Shenzhen's stock markets.
SYRIA
Turkey has deployed additional troops and equipment along
part of its border with Syria as fighting north of the city of
Aleppo intensifies, security sources said, but Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu said there were no immediate plans for any
incursion.
INFLATION
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release its data for
June inflation. In a Reuters poll of 17 economists, consumer
prices were forecast to have fallen 0.25 percent month-on-month
and to be up 7.3 percent year-on-year.
INFLATION TARGET
For the last four years, Turkey's central bank has announced
an ambitious target of 5 percent annual inflation.
Unfortunately, no one believes it anymore. Economists are
wagering that for the fifth straight year, inflation will come
in well above the bank's target.
HSBC
Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction to
buy HSBC's HSBA.L Turkish business, people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
FINANSBANK
Qatar National Bank and Bahrain's Arab Bank Corp did not
follow up early interest in acquiring HSBC's Turkish business
because they are more interested in National Bank of Greece's
Turkish arm Finansbank, two people familiar with the matter
said.
(Writing by Daren Butler)