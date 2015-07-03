ISTANBUL, July 3 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.6893 against the dollar by 0458 GMT, easing from 2.6847 late on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.24 percent to 81,879.96 points on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield ended spot trade at 9.48 percent on Thursday and was at 9.45 percent in Friday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Friday as China's stocks plunged and growing caution before Greece's weekend referendum prompted investors to cut risky bets, while disappointing U.S. employment data weighed on the dollar. In early trade, stocks in Shanghai slumped more than 6 percent, taking total losses to nearly 30 percent since a peak on June 12. The rout in China's stock markets has wiped out trillions of dollars of market capitalization in Shanghai and Shenzhen's stock markets.

SYRIA

Turkey has deployed additional troops and equipment along part of its border with Syria as fighting north of the city of Aleppo intensifies, security sources said, but Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said there were no immediate plans for any incursion.

INFLATION

The Turkish Statistics Institute will release its data for June inflation. In a Reuters poll of 17 economists, consumer prices were forecast to have fallen 0.25 percent month-on-month and to be up 7.3 percent year-on-year.

INFLATION TARGET

For the last four years, Turkey's central bank has announced an ambitious target of 5 percent annual inflation. Unfortunately, no one believes it anymore. Economists are wagering that for the fifth straight year, inflation will come in well above the bank's target.

HSBC

Dutch lender ING Group is set to win the auction to buy HSBC's HSBA.L Turkish business, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

FINANSBANK

Qatar National Bank and Bahrain's Arab Bank Corp did not follow up early interest in acquiring HSBC's Turkish business because they are more interested in National Bank of Greece's Turkish arm Finansbank, two people familiar with the matter said.

(Writing by Daren Butler)