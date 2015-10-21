ISTANBUL Oct 21 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9007 against the dollar at 0514 GMT, weakening slightly from 2.8965 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.96 percent on Tuesday to 80,496.48 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 10.02 percent at the end of spot trade on Tuesday and stood at 9.91 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eked out cautious gains on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer. Japan's Nikkei added 0.8 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.6 percent.

CENTRAL BANK MEETING

The central bank will hold its monthly monetary policy committee meeting and announce its decision on interest rates (1100 GMT). In a Reuters poll of 15 economists, all participants forecast the bank would leave key interest rates unchanged.

TURK TELEKOM

The telecommunications company had a loss of 493.4 million lira ($170 million) in the third quarter, due to high financial costs, having posted a net profit of 318.6 million lira in the same period a year earlier.

