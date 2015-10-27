ANKARA Oct 27 Following are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
The lira stood at 2.8949 against the dollar at
0517 GMT, from a close of 2.8909 on Monday.
The main BIST 100 share index fell 1 percent on
Monday to 79,262.26 points. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield was at 9.78 percent at the end of
trade on Monday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets swung lower on Tuesday after a four-week
romp higher ran out of puff and investors took cover ahead of
central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later in
the week.
TURK TELEKOM
Turkey's largest fixed-line operator, Turk Telekom
, is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to
$500 million, which it plans to close before year-end, banking
sources said on Monday.
GULENISTS
The Turkish government has hired an international law firm
to investigate the worldwide activities of U.S.-based Islamic
cleric Fethullah Gulen's Hizmet (Service) Movement, President
Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-arch rival.
AKBANK
Turkish lender Akbank on Monday posted an 8.7
percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 671.65 million
lira ($233 million) as operating costs rose, it said in a
statement.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Compiled by David Dolan)