ANKARA Oct 27 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 2.8949 against the dollar at 0517 GMT, from a close of 2.8909 on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1 percent on Monday to 79,262.26 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.78 percent at the end of trade on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets swung lower on Tuesday after a four-week romp higher ran out of puff and investors took cover ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan later in the week.

TURK TELEKOM

Turkey's largest fixed-line operator, Turk Telekom , is talking to banks to raise a loan worth up to $500 million, which it plans to close before year-end, banking sources said on Monday.

GULENISTS

The Turkish government has hired an international law firm to investigate the worldwide activities of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen's Hizmet (Service) Movement, President Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-arch rival.

AKBANK

Turkish lender Akbank on Monday posted an 8.7 percent decline in third-quarter net profit to 671.65 million lira ($233 million) as operating costs rose, it said in a statement.

