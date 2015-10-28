(Updates with Turkcell results, central bank inflation report)

ISTANBUL Oct 28 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 2.9078 against the dollar at 0449 GMT, from 2.9057 late on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.76 percent on Monday to 78,662.51 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 9.87 percent at the end of trade on Monday from 9.78 percent on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday, taking cues from an overnight decline on Wall Street and capped by caution ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve due later in the day.

CENTRAL BANK

Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci to hold press conference in Istanbul to announce the quarterly inflation report. The bank will also release minutes of its October monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting.

CRACKDOWN ON GULEN LINKED FIRMS

Turkish authorities took over the management on Tuesday of 22 companies including newspapers and TV stations linked to a U.S.-based cleric and arch-enemy of President Tayyip Erdogan, intensifying a crackdown days ahead of an election.

BANK RESULTS

Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted a near 50 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, falling short of market expectations.

Turkish lender Yapi Kredi on Tuesday posted third-quarter net profit of 317.7 million lira ($109 million), a 35 percent year-on-year decline.

TURKCELL

Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell has posted a 631.3 million lira ($217.21 million) net profit in the third quarter, down from last year's 755.7 million lira.

($1 = 2.9064 liras) (Compiled by Humeyra Pamuk)