ISTANBUL Oct 30 Following are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 2.937 against the dollar at 0600 GMT, weakening from 2.891 Wednesday, when financial markets shut at mid-day ahead of a public holiday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.16 percent on Wednesday to 78,536.29 points. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield closed at 9.90 percent.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were on track for their biggest monthly rise since January 2012 but headed for weekly losses as investors fretted about the possibility United States interest rates could still rise this year. U.S. crude fell to $45.83 a barrel, but was up nearly 3 percent for the week and 1.6 percent for the month.

TRADE BALANCE

The state statistics office releases trade data for September at 0700 GMT.

TOURISM

The statistics office to announce third-quarter tourism revenues (0700 GMT).

ELECTION POLLS

Two opinion polls show the ruling AK Party increasing its share of the vote in a snap election on Sunday, with one forecasting the party will regain its single-party majority by a large margin.

