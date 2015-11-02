ISTANBUL Nov 2 Following are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira stood at 2.8401 against the dollar at
0515 GMT, rallying from a close of 2.9135 on Friday after the AK
Party secured a return to single-party rule after a resounding
election victory.
On Friday, the main BIST 100 share index rose 1.11
percent to 79,409.00 points. The benchmark 10-year government
bond yield stood at 9.89 percent at the spot
close on Friday and fell to 9.79 percent in Monday-dated trade.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks slid on Monday after soft Chinese factory
surveys stoked global growth concerns, while the dollar edged
back against the safe-haven yen as risk appetite waned. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost 0.6 percent. Chinese stocks slipped in
early trade, with Shanghai stocks dropping 0.7 percent
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1 percent.
ELECTION RESULT
Turkey's Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to an unexpected
victory in elections on Sunday, returning the country to
single-party rule in an outcome that will boost the power of
President Tayyip Erdogan but may sharpen deep social divisions.
With almost all ballots counted, the AKP had taken just shy of
50 percent of the votes, comfortably enough to control a
majority in the 550-seat parliament and a far higher margin of
victory than even party insiders had expected.
EXPORTS
Turkish exports fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in October to
$12.35 billion, the Turkish Exporters' Assembly TIM said on
Sunday.
ISTANBUL INFLATION
Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, rose 1.61
percent month-on-month in October, while wholesale prices rose
0.86 percent, the Chamber of Commerce said on Sunday.
Note: For a list of forthcoming events, see.
For other related news, double click on:
Turkish politics
Turkish equities
Turkish money
Turkish debt
Turkish hot stocks
Forex news
All emerging market news
All Turkish news
For real-time quotes, double click on:
Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira
trading, lira bond trading
(Writing by Daren Butler)